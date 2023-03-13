Authorities mention “systemic risk” to justify the decision; bank is one of the most important in the cryptocurrency market

Regulatory agents in the United States announced this Sunday (12.Mar.2023) the closure of the Signature Bank. Headquartered in New York, the bank is one of the most important in the cryptocurrency market.

O Fed (Federal Reservethe Federal Reserve Bank of the United States), the US Treasury and the FCDI (US Federal Credit Assurance Corporation) jointly issued a statement to address the issue. Here’s the full (76 KB).

The 3 institutions equate the case to the bankruptcy of SVB (Silicon Valley Bank), the 16th largest financial institution in the United States. “We are also announcing a similar systemic risk exception for Signature Bank of New York, which was closed today by state authority”he says.

This report will receive more information.