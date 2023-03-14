Moody’s said it had rated Signature Bank’s subordinated debt at “ “C” It is considered the lowest in the non-investment ratings.

The credit rating agency added that it had placed 6 other US banks under review to downgrade, which are First Republic Bank, Zionis Bancorp, Commerce Inc, Western Allianz Bancorp, UMB Financial Corp, and Interst Financial Corp..

San Francisco-based First Republic fell by a record 62 percent on Monday, Phoenix-based Western Alliance fell by an unprecedented 47 percent, and Dallas-based Comerca shares fell 28 percent, according to Bloomberg..

And the US authorities closed the New York-based Signature Bank, on Sunday, which is considered the third largest failure in the history of American banks, two days after the closing of the “Silicon Valley Bank”.“.

The US administration and the Federal Reserve pledged to fully refund the deposits of Silicon Valley customers, and US President Joe Biden confirmed in a speech yesterday that “the crisis is under control.”“.

Earlier yesterday, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) appointed Tim Myopoulos, former CEO of Fannie Mae, as CEO of the new entity, which was established as Silicon Valley Bank NA, after the regulator took control of SVB Financial after its collapse that prompted Stocks fell and raised fears of infection spreading to global markets.

The regulator has transferred all Silicon Valley Bank deposits to this bridge bank and said all depositors will have access to their funds from Monday morning..

A letter seen by Reuters showed that Mayopoulos told clients on Monday that the bank was open and carrying on business as usual..