Colombian President Gustavo Petro, leftist, said on Wednesday (31) that there are “serious doubts” about last Sunday’s presidential elections in Venezuela and asked the government of the neighboring country for a “transparent” count and to accept the result, “whatever it may be”.

“The serious doubts that are being established around the Venezuelan electoral process could lead its people to a deep violent polarization with serious consequences of permanent division of a nation that has known how to unite many times in its history,” Petro wrote in a message on the social network X, in his first statement about the elections in the Caribbean country, after ignoring the various allegations of fraud in recent days.

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) released its only report so far on Sunday night and awarded victory to dictator Nicolás Maduro with 51.2% of the vote, against 44.2% for opponent Edmundo González Urrutia, a result that has been questioned by the international community.

The Carter Center, which participated as an observer in the elections, said on Tuesday that the process “did not comply” with international parameters and standards of electoral integrity, which is why it “cannot be considered democratic”.

“I invite the government [regime] Venezuelan to allow the elections to end in peace, allowing a transparent vote with vote counting, minutes and supervision by all political forces in his country and professional international supervision,” Petro said.

Messages to Maduro and the US

“President Maduro has a great responsibility today to remember the spirit of (Hugo) Chávez and allow the Venezuelan people to return to tranquility while the elections end calmly and the transparent result is accepted, whatever it may be,” said Petro, who has a close relationship with the Venezuelan dictator, with whose government he reestablished diplomatic relations a few weeks after assuming the Colombian presidency in August 2022.

Petro also commented that, while a transparent investigation is being carried out, it is necessary to maintain the tranquility of the “opposing citizen forces” to “stop the violence that leads to death”, in reference to the protests against the result released by the CNE that have left at least 12 dead in Venezuela so far.

“We respectfully propose that an agreement be reached between the government [regime] and the opposition that allows maximum respect for the force that lost the elections. This agreement can be delivered as a Unilateral Declaration of State to the United Nations Security Council,” he suggested.

The Colombian president also called on the US government to “suspend blockades and decisions against Venezuelan citizens.”

“The blockade is an inhumane measure that only brings more hunger and more violence than already exists and promotes the mass exodus of people. Emigration from Latin America to the US will decrease substantially if the blockades are lifted,” the leftist alleged.

In defending peace and tranquility in the Caribbean country, Petro stated that “everything that happens in Venezuela will affect Colombia and vice versa.”

In this sense, he recalled that Caracas “has helped peace in Colombia” as the headquarters or guarantor of talks with guerrilla groups and that is why his government “wants to help promote peace in Venezuela.”