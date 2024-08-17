Julian Alvarez says he left the Manchester City by Atlético de Madrid because he needed a new challenge in his career.
The Argentine was expected to build on his impressive first two seasons at City, where he was a key player despite having to compete with Erling Haaland for a place up front.
Álvarez scored 11 goals and contributed nine assists in 36 Premier League games last season, and also played a key role in the Champions League by scoring five times in seven games, and racked up almost 3,500 minutes of action in all competitions.
But after winning the Premier League in both of his seasons at City, as well as the treble in his first year, Alvarez opted to accept Atletico Madrid’s offer of a €95m (£82m) transfer to the Spanish capital, one that provided City with a significant profit on the fee paid to his former club River Plate.
“I felt I needed a change in my career,” Alvarez said at his official presentation. “I needed to look for a new challenge and I think this club gives me the tools to give my best.” “I learned a lot there.” [en el City] and I am grateful for the two years I have been there.”
Explaining why he accepted Atletico’s offer, the Argentine continued: “I came here to help the team and fight for every title. “I spoke to Simeone and he told me he wanted me to come here. He told me I was going to help the team and that they would enhance my virtues and help me improve my defects. My goal is to show my best form, help the team win and take Atletico to the highest level.”
Alvarez also praised not only Simeone but also Pep Guardiola, hailing both as two of the best in the business.
“They are some of the best coaches in the world,” Alvarez said. “I don’t feel like a superhero for winning the World Cup. I still have a lot to learn and improve.”
“I’m very happy to work with Simeone because of what he means for this club and for world football.”
Alvarez is one of three players Atletico have spent big money on this summer (Robin Le Normand and Alexander Sorloth have arrived from Real Sociedad and Villarreal respectively) and the price tag involved in his transfer has thwarted Conor Gallagher’s move to the club.
Atleti had hoped to fund Gallagher’s move by selling Samu Omorodion to Chelsea, but the failure of that deal has left the England midfielder in limbo. He could still be signed, with a possible return to Stamford Bridge in the offing for former loan player Joao Felix.
As for City, they may have to turn to the transfer market after losing not only Alvarez but also promising academy graduate Oscar Bobb to a long-term injury.
