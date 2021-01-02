Kolkata: Political mercury is hot in the winter season a few months before the assembly elections in West Bengal. There is a flurry of leaders going from Trinamool Congress to BJP. Questions are arising that after Shubhendu and Soumendu, now Shishir Adhikari and Divyendu will also become part of the BJP camp.

Political mercury in West Bengal hot before assembly elections

Shishir Adhikari, the head of the Adhikari family, is upset with the son Shubhendu Adhikari calling him unfaithful. The head of the Adhikari family and the MP from Kanthi told his close relatives on Friday that those who make nonsensical comments about Subhendu will get a reply. Significantly, TMC veteran leaders are constantly calling Subhendu Adhikari treacherous in rallies. Officials close to the family believe that Subhendu Adhikari had a big role in establishing TMC in Midnapore district. He took the TMC to a different height in the Midnapore district before joining the BJP, but now TMC leaders are calling him treacherous.

Will Shishir Adhikari and Divyendu also become part of BJP?

Earlier on Friday, Shubendu’s younger brother Soumendu Adhikari also joined the BJP. But the way the officials are also angry with TMC, the speculation is intensified that after Subhendu and Soumendu it is now Shishir Adhikari and Divyendu’s turn to join BJP? Politics experts believe that if they are not forced by the party, then the top officials will not do so as both represent the party in the Lok Sabha at the moment. Let us tell you that Shishir Adhikari Kanthi and Divyendu Adhikari are MPs from Tamluk.

