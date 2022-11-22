This Monday afternoon, residents of San Cayetano Morelos in Toluca In the State of Mexico, three people were detained in a church, accused of extortion and robbery.

According to reports, this conflict ended in a shootoutalthough at the moment there are no records of people injured or dead.

The events occurred on the outskirts of the Santa María de Guadalupe Taborda Parish, where residents demonstrated and They detained the alleged extortionistswhom they have already reported to the authorities.

In the church, residents of San Cayetano detained the subjects and affirmed that on several occasions these people have extorted money from the people of the community and, despite the complaints, they have not been arrested.

According to preliminary reports, the residents of San Cayetano Morelos in Toluca detained these people because They are accused of extorting, kidnapping and invading land They are next to a high school.

Due to these events, the inhabitants of the area requested the intervention of the National Guard (GN) who went to the town to prevent a possible lynching.

At the scene, the authorities found at least 6 shell casings from the shooting that took place before the GN arrived.

The residents also accuse the detainees of carrying out illegal activities such as drug dealing and huachicoleo, as well as colluding with municipal and state authorities.

It should be remembered that according to the September 2022 report of the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP), the State of Mexico is the second most dangerous state in Mexico.