In einem weiteren Eintrag sagte er bewundernd, Amerika habe seit Theodore Roosevelt, dem Präsidenten von 1901 bis 1909, keinen Kandidaten mehr gehabt, der so „tough“ sei.

Remarkable political change

Musk is currently the richest person in the world, with a fortune of $264 billion. With his official endorsement of Trump, he is undergoing a remarkable political change. He says he voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020, Trump’s respective rivals from the Democratic Party. Until a few years ago, he generally refrained from making political statements in public.

But that has changed dramatically. He now regularly comments on political issues, and he has repeatedly made it clear that his sympathies lie more with Trump than with Biden. For example, he has often attacked Biden for his immigration policy and questioned his mental state. He is much friendlier to Trump. For example, he sided with him in his various legal disputes, and he called the recent criminal trial against him in New York for a hush money payment a “corruption of the law.”

For some time now, there has been speculation about whether and when he might make an official recommendation for Trump. He himself said in an interview a few months ago that he might do so shortly before the November elections, and if so, he would explain his decision “in detail.” But he has already sided with Trump much earlier.

Report: Musk donated to Trump-affiliated organization

At the weekend, the news agency Bloomberg reported that Musk had donated a “significant sum” to an organization that is supporting Trump in the election campaign. It is a so-called “Super Pac,” a political action committee that supports a candidate in the election campaign without being part of his official campaign team. Musk recently asserted that he is not donating money to any of the presidential candidates.