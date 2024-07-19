Home page politics

From: Tadhg Nail

Press Split

Vladimir Putin has dismissed another general. He is accused of corruption – just like numerous other military officers in recent months.

Moscow – In Russia Another high-ranking general was dismissed. He had previously been arrested on bribery charges as part of a wide-ranging raid. The operation is considered part of the Russian President’s efforts Wladimir Putinthe Ukraine War to get the situation under control economically. Former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and other generals also felt the effects of these measures.

Putin restructures military apparatus in war and dismisses another general

According to Russian state media, Lieutenant General Vadim Shamarin has now been officially removed from his post. He was arrested in May on charges of accepting “a particularly large bribe” from a telecommunications company. According to Russian security authorities, he is said to have accepted bribes between April 2016 and October 2023 in order to ensure an increase in orders from the company in question. His lawyer, Igor Dyukin, told the state news agency at the time RIA NovostiThe authorities confiscated his client’s car and froze his pay card. His apartment was also searched.

Long-time Putin confidant replaced – Numerous high-ranking military officers behind bars

In addition to Shamarin, a number of high-ranking officials of the Russian Defense Ministry have been arrested in recent months. In April, former Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov was arrested on suspicion of bribery. In mid-May, Lieutenant General Yuri Kuznetsov, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s personnel department, was arrested. In the same month, Major General Ivan Popov, the former commander of the 58th Russian Army, was imprisoned on suspicion of fraud.

Lieutenant General Vadim Shamarin after his arrest. © IMAGO/Mikhail Klimentyev

Also in May, Putin dismissed his long-time defense minister Shoigu. Despite some sharp criticism from the military, the Russian president had stuck with him at the beginning of the Ukraine war. The failed uprising of the Wagner Group under the leadership of Yevgeny Prigozhin in June 2023 did not change anything. But shortly after the start of Putin’s fifth term in office, he replaced his long-time confidant with Andrei Belousov, an economist with little military experience.

Putin relies on strong economy in Ukraine war – corruption in the army to be combated

According to political scientist Stefan Meister of the German Society for Foreign Policy, this approach shows that Putin has understood how important the economic aspect of warfare is. “Obviously” the Russian war economy was to be made even stronger, Meister told the Editorial Network Germany (RND)If the war in Ukraine lasts longer, which is what it looks like, the sufficient production of weapons and ammunition will be “one of the greatest challenges for Russia”.

However, it is also likely that the aim is to “fight corruption in the army more strongly by breaking up the cartels that were created under Shoigu,” the political scientist continued. In preparation for a longer war, it would therefore make “absolute” sense for Putin to “rely on a technocrat and economic expert.” (tpn)