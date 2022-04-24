VA boat carrying 2,000 gallons (7,500 liters) of diesel fuel has sunk off the Galapagos Islands in the Pacific. According to the Ecuadorian Ministry of the Environment, the accident happened on Saturday morning off the island of Santa Cruz. “A fuel carpet can be seen in several places in the bay,” the ministry said.

The authorities had “taken immediate steps to reduce the impact of the incident on marine ecosystems”. Efforts are being made to isolate released fuel. Puerto Ayora, the capital of Santa Cruz, is the headquarters and captive breeding center of the Galapagos National Park.

State oil company Petroecuador said the private ship sank in Puerto Ayora early Saturday morning carrying diesel. There were no injuries. The national park administration later explained that the boat had been used for diving.

UNESCO World Natural Heritage

The Galapagos Islands are around 1000km off the coast of Ecuador. The archipelago is home to 198,000 square kilometers of protected marine space with unique flora and fauna, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.