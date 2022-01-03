In her television interview with a private Egyptian channel on New Year’s Eve, which is her first appearance after her divorce, she seemed to believe in the presence of orcs around her, until she said: She has in her house “goblins” who host them and coexist is important, adding: “The need remains for my eyes to be like this, and suddenly it does not remain.” It exists, so I start to welcome them and give them something to drink, and the need appears along, and they like to spoil them because the need appears.”

And she added: “Sometimes I hear a need calling me, return the peace and say yes, I am coming, is it, I am not afraid, and I am not in a spirit, I return the peace to them only.”

Sherine was exposed to a severe crisis after her separation, which appeared in getting rid of the hair of her entire head, and going up on the stage without him.

And her talk about the orcs re-talked about the belief of famous people in the influence of the jinn on their lives, and he called on clerics, including Sheikh Saeed Noman, a former member of the Fatwa Committee at Al-Azhar, Sherine to return to God, and many criticized her, demanding that she provide a model for young people to believe in the scientific method of thinking.

The spread of these ideas had previously prompted the late writer Anis Al-Deghaidi to publish a book entitled “Celebrity Deviation.. Secrets of Society’s Stars in the Magical World”, which included stories told by artists about their resort to fortune-tellers, palm and cup readers, and others, to help them achieve family and artistic success.

Art critic Muhammad Refaat comments on this case that “singer Sherine has not recovered morally yet after the incident of her separation,” and stressed that her words “have not yet returned to her normal state, and have not prepared for her psychological and even artistic fitness, and Sherine appeared as if she was still searching for herself.” “.

He added to “Sky News Arabia” that the artistic community is “immersed in myth,” citing an old recording of the artist, Adel Imam, in which he talks about the reason for the dispute between him and Nadia Al-Jundi after the movie “5 Door”, which is her fascination to the point of obsession with magic and sorcery, the release of incense and the slaughter of sheep. in the studio.

The art critic added that one of the charlatans told him that he was constantly frequented by a famous singer and broadcaster, citing the reason for the matter being due to a decline in culture and awareness among some of them.

Refuse to take responsibility

Art critic Kamal Al-Qadi attributed the matter to a psychological reason, saying: “Many artists and artists believe in superstition, and refer everything that happens to them in marriage and work to hidden power, and the reason is ignorance and a lack of direct feeling of responsibility towards their personal calamities.”

And he continued, analyzing this psychological matter, that “some of them resort to charlatans to preserve their stardom, because they are threatened by dim lights, and as they age, they appear symptoms of anxiety about what is coming, and therefore some of them are permanent customers of charlatans who exploit their weaknesses towards fame, and delude them of the validity of what they believe in. lower works, as they are called.

Regarding the interpretation of Sherine’s words about the jinn she was talking to, he told “Sky News Arabia”: “It is a myth behind a psychological crisis that she did not understand exactly.”

The judge also pointed out that there are those who deliberately spread this thought in the world: “The strangest thing is that foreign channels specialized in horror films are devoted to the phenomenon of jinn and demons, and it is natural for the recipient to be affected by this tragic dramatic urgency in one way or another.”