The well-known narrative designer of sagas such as Fallout was removed from the development of Dying Light 2 due to the accusations.

Barely a year ago Chris avellone was surrounded by accusations of sexual harassment, due to the testimonies of several different women, who accused the famous narrative designer of take advantage of your reputation in the industry to harass them. Accusations that got him fired at Techland, authors of Dying Light 2, and a year of little work activity. Well, after a year of inactivity, Chris Avellone has broken his silence with a statement, and a defamation lawsuit against more than 100 individuals, in response to the allegations.

I have never violated anyone’s consentChris avelloneIn its extensive statement, the writer of games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order recounts his full version of events, from his first meeting with Karissa Barrows in 2012 -who initiated the accusations- until the events of 2020, stating that his accusations were due to a bad emotional breakup. “I have never violated anyone’s consent, never“Avellone states.” Even Karissa’s story about our meeting outside her hotel room was consensual. That didn’t matter of course the result of your accusations it was the same. “

The developer claims that it has kept silent until now for “let the voices be heard“but that, given the way social media discussions unfold,” practically no one will jump to defend someone accused of all the things that Karissa and Kelly [otra acusadora] they alleged […] It is not culturally appropriate to defend anyone accused of these things, even if the accusations have not been verified. ” Avellone claims that there is evidence and testimonials who deny the version of the accusations, and that is why he has made the decision to to sue Karissa Barrows, Kelly Bristol, and even another 100 unidentified individuals for alleged defamation.

I want the whole world to know the truthChris avelloneIn his words, shared to Kotaku, Avellone affirms that their objective with the lawsuit is not to silence anyone, but “to expand what was said in their allegations, something that they have refused to do, and I want everyone to know the truth“For their part, the developer’s attorneys claim that, due to these allegations, Avellone” has lost his job and keep losing jobs in an amount that will be demonstrated at trial. He has also suffered embarrassment, mortification and sentimental damage as a result of the Barrows smears. “And as a result, request a punitive sanction provided “that punishes or sets an example with Barrows.”

I defend my story and those of the rest of the women who have taken a step forwardKarissa barrowsFor its part, Karissa Barrows affirms, also to Kotaku, who “I defend my story and the stories of the rest of the women who have taken a step forward. We have told the truth. I do not have the freedom to speak more about the situation at this time due to legal reasons. “We will be attentive to the evolution of the case, whether Avellone’s claim is processed and reaches trial, or is dismissed. as an attempt to pressure to the accusations, based on the California law. For its part, and without Chris Avellone involved, we remind you that Dying Light 2 will go on sale this year, and that this week there will be a game event that promises news.

