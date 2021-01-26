20 euros for two months: the Hamburg Senate gives Hartz IV recipients this additional amount. With the money they should be able to buy FFP masks. It’s a joke, say social organizations.

Hamburg – The Hamburg Senate has bowed to the growing criticism from the opposition and social associations: After the tightening of the corona mask requirement, Hartz IV recipients in the Hanseatic city should now receive separate financial support. This was announced by the Hamburg social authority. Accordingly, beneficiaries receive a grant of 10 euros each for the purchase of suitable protective masks in February and March. The additional costs for the purchase of the mandatory OP or FFP2 masks should not burden people with low incomes, said Social Senator Melanie Leonhardt (SPD).

It has been mandatory to wear medical masks on buses and trains as well as when shopping since last Friday. Hamburg was one of the first federal states to implement the corona rules previously set by the federal and state governments. In the left-wing parliamentary group in the Hamburg parliament was the Regulation also met with criticism* as with almost all social organizations. The decision now announced by the Senate is not yet far enough from their point of view, as the Hamburg news portal 24hamburg.de reports.