After many years, the successful indie title Papers, Please is coming to mobile platforms very soon, it will be available for both iOS and Android on August 5. In less than two weeks we will be able to enjoy this title whose creator, Lucas Pope, has announced it on his personal Twitter account.

The title has been a success in terms of sales, selling a total of 1.8 million units according to the latest known data in 2016so since then the number of sales will have increased markedly, and even more so now that its launch will take place in the mobile market.

Papers, Please has sold more than 1.8 million unitsAccording to collect gamerantthe creator has been answering to some users assuring them that the game will have the same language settings, and that obviously will be paid. Furthermore, he jokes that the title will come to consoles in the year 2031. However, this title has already been available since 2017 on PS Vita and also since 2014 on iOS, only on iPad.

Papers, Please released a short film with real actors and Spanish texts in early 2018. The premise of this title is that the player manages an employee who control the border of Arstotzka, a dictatorial country, where he must check if the documents that they give you They are rightand so the player must make a decision.

