Finally, after seven years of development, Silent Hill 2 Remastered Edition Is Ready . No, we are not talking about the remake made by Bloober Team, but rather an improved edition of the original game made by fans. So, if you own an original copy of Silent Hill 2, you can download the Enhanced Edition and play it in a completely new guise capable of taking advantage of the most modern hardware.

Please note that we are not talking about the PlayStation 2 editionbut of the infamous PC edition, which was plagued by more than a few problems at the beginning (Konami didn’t think much of the platform at the time).

Silent Hill 2 is now playable in high definition

Among the many improvements made to the 2001 original, the Enhanced Edition makes the game compatible with modern hardware. It is therefore possible to play Silent Hill 2 in high definition, with enlarged characters, widescreen, 60 fps, improved shadows and improved support for mouse and controller. In short, Silent Hill 2 can finally give its best also on PC, despite the years that have passed since its launch.

In truth The Enhanced Edition has been available for some time nowbut it has received numerous updates and is now considered final. The latest patch filled in some voids in the environment, fixed some 3D assets, there are new flashlight and water reflections, which fix some glitches, and 60fps FMVs were introduced. This is the final patchwhich closes the project. In this regard, the Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition team explained in a message: “After working on the project for almost seven years, we are satisfied because everything we wanted to achieve has finally been achieved.”