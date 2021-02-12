In July, when the closure of the historic La Rambla de Recoleta bar was known, hundreds of people turned to the premises and social networks to say no, that it couldn’t be, that what was going to happen to the best tenderloin in Buenos Aires. Some called the owner, Pablo Suárez, son of the cafe’s founder for almost six decades, to offer him money to stop the closure. But the decision had already been made: after four months of inactivity due to the quarantine, Suárez had to stop because he could no longer go into debt.

The chairs were stacked on the tables and the windows were covered with paper. The door closed. The awnings rolled up. It was like that for seven months, until last week, when Inside the bar located in Posadas and Ayacucho there began to be movement. For some neighbors who passed by and looked surprised, the activity could mean good news: La Rambla may not have closed permanently.

On Monday afternoon, when the green metal tables – the same ones that had been there before – were placed on the sidewalk, the reopening was confirmed. Inside there was light, crumb sandwiches on the counter, a kitchen ready to ship, and the waiters were turning on the coffee pot.

On Monday, movement was seen again in the La Rambla bar, which reopened after seven months, with a new owner. Photo Emmanuel Fernández

If it had not been for the chinstraps covering the staff’s mouth and the gel alcohols on each table, the image resembled a day in March, before the pandemic, before isolation, when La Rambla was a living space, which only closed on Mondays and received between 600 and 800 people per day.

La Rambla had closed in July as a result of the crisis and the impossibility of providing service during quarantine. Photos: Emmanuel Fernández

“The neighbors are re happy. They come in and congratulate us. Many are habitual. There are men who were young when they came and today they are parents,” he told Clarion Luis Silva, one of the managers. He is part of the new ones. Only four people remain of the original team, and they are the same people who were previously in charge of making the tenderloin sandwiches that they made so famously at La Rambla bar.

La Rambla kept the name and the letter, but the owners are different. Photo: Emmanuel Fernández

The bar was founded in 1963. It was opened by Manuel Suárez and Carmen Castiñeiras, who were married and had come to the City of Buenos Aires from La Coruña, Spain. Due to the quality of its menu and its location, in one of the best corners of Recoleta, the bar did not take long to position itself. At their tables they sat businessmen, politicians and writers, like Silvina Ocampo and Adolfo Bioy Casares, who lived nearby and went to have lunch regularly. Federico Peralta Ramos, Susana Giménez, Tato Bores, Alberto Olmedo, Antonio Carrizo, Ricardo Darín, Graciela Alfano and Marta Minujín, among others, also used to go.

La Rambla’s menu includes the usual classics, such as its tenderloins and its crumb sandwiches. Photo Emmanuel Fernández

“I remember my parents, all their sacrifice. Closing out due to the pandemic is painful. The idea is that if it is not us, someone like a bar will follow him, for the memory of the family,” Pablo Suárez (50 years ), son of the couple, in July, at the time of closing. He, his sister, and his sister-in-law were in charge. Today the owners are different, but the history of La Rambla continues.

