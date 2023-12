Israeli artillery unit near the Gaza border, southern Israel | Photo: EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

The last day of truce between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas came to an end and, this Friday (1st), exactly one week after the start of the agreement to pause the conflict, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) resumed operations land and air attacks against the militia in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Israeli Army, the decision to restart the offensive came after a rocket originating in Gaza was intercepted during the early hours of the morning, shortly before the end of the truce, which was extended to 7 am local time, this Friday (2 am, in Brasilia). Furthermore, Hamas did not provide a new list of hostages that it intended to release until the end of the ceasefire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that Hamas “violated the framework of the agreement, failed to fulfill its obligation to release all female hostages and fired rockets into Israel.”

Furthermore, Netanyahu highlighted that Israel will continue to pursue its objectives in the conflict. “Amid the return to combat, we emphasize that the Israeli government is committed to achieving the goals of the war – freeing our hostages, eliminating Hamas and ensuring that Gaza can never again threaten the people of Israel.”

The Qatari government stated this Friday (1st) that negotiations to resume a period of pause in the war continue. Egypt and the USA also participate in this dialogue.

In total, 105 hostages have already been released from Gaza by Hamas terrorists and 210 Palestinian prisoners have been released from Israeli prisons since last Friday (24). The majority are women and minors on both sides.

Brazilian Michel Nisembaum, who disappeared after the Hamas attack on Israeli territory on October 7, is considered one of the hostages who remain in the hands of the militia in Gaza.