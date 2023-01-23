Erdogan said, during a meeting with young people in the city of Bursa, “I will use my powers to bring the election date closer to May 14,” noting that “it is not early elections, but rather this is an amendment that takes the date of university exams into account.”

Erdogan became prime minister in 2003, before amending the constitution and becoming president elected by universal vote in 2014.

It seems that these elections will be the fiercest, perhaps in the history of the country, while the ruling People’s Alliance maintained its ranks; The Justice and Development Party and its ally the National Movement Party and the Grand Union Party.” The opposition Umma Alliance hastened to expand its ranks by adding two new parties to it, and the Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) went to an expanded Kurdish alliance, and a fourth alliance appears on the horizon.

People’s Alliance

A Turkish political alliance formed between the conservative Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party in 2018, in preparation for running the elections of June 24, 2018, in which it won the majority of seats in Parliament and the presidential seat, and the coalition has ruled the country since then.

The establishment of the Public Alliance, or what is sometimes known as the “People’s Alliance” on February 20, 2018, was the culmination of the clear rapprochement that began between the ruling Justice and Development Party and the National Movement following the failed 2016 coup attempt.

It was a rapprochement that turned into an undeclared alliance between one ruling party and another that was affiliated with the opposition, so they agreed to transform the country’s system of government from a parliamentary (which had been in effect for decades) to a presidential one, and this was done after the amendment was passed in 2017.

The “Grand Union” party later announced its support for the People’s Alliance in all electoral stations, without officially joining it.

Nation Alliance

The opposition Nation Alliance was formed during the recent elections between the Republican People’s Party, the Good Party, the Happiness Party, and the Democratic Party, before it included two new parties, the Future Party led by Ahmet Davutoglu, and the Democracy and Progress Party led by Ali Babacan, who are both former leaders of the Justice and Development Party.

The coalition seeks to win the upcoming elections and put an end to the rule of justice and development that has continued since 2002, and their chances seem strong this time, according to opinion polls.

Kurdish alliance

Last October, Kurdish political parties and civil organizations in Turkey announced the union under the umbrella of a comprehensive alliance representing the Kurds.

The Peoples’ Democratic Party, the largest Kurdish party, announced that ten parties and associations decided, during their meeting in the Kurdish-majority southeastern province of Diyarbakir, to join a permanent Kurdish alliance.

Among the participating parties are the Human and Freedom Party, the Kurdistan Communist Party and the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

Medhat Sanjar, co-chair of the HDP, said after the meeting: “There were mutual visits between us in order to pave the way for the establishment of an alliance after the last elections, but today was the first time it was discussed openly and concretely to make the Kurdistan Alliance permanent.”

Sanjar stated that all the groups that participated in the meeting will continue to work on making tangible efforts to strengthen this alliance, and he continued by saying: “National unity is an important issue for the Kurds, because the existence of the Kurdish people as a nation is in danger,” as he put it.

Fourth alliance

For his part, the former presidential candidate and head of the Watan Party, Muharram Ince, said on Friday that the fourth coalition in Turkey is at the door, and that discussion is under way on major issues.

“We are working for the Fourth Coalition. Nothing is clear yet. I can say that we agreed on the basic issues,” Ince added.

He indicated that a new alliance will be added to the three existing alliances with six months remaining in the elections, and stated that the alliance to be formed will include the Watan Party, the Victory Party, the Justice Party, and the right-wing party.

The leader of the Justice Party, Fagit Oz, was the first to reveal that a new alliance in Turkey, including four parties, would appear soon.

Oz stated that their goal is to return Turkey to the founding laws of Turkey, and to raise the flag from where it fell, just as the Republic was established, without prejudice to the national economy, national development and the national line.