Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 17/12/2023 – 16:29

São Paulo returns to the court this Sunday (17), at 8:40 pm (Brasília time), for the second round of the first phase of the Basketball Champions League of the Americas (BCLA). Tricolor meets Nacional, from Uruguay, at the Ciudad Quimsa Gymnasium, in Santiago del Estero, in northwest Argentina. The match has online live streaming on the BCLA YouTube channel.

Related news:

Tonight's game takes place one day after the São Paulo team lost badly in their debut to Quimsa (Argentina), at their opponent's home, both in Group B. The Brazilians were beaten 112 to 65. North American Brandon Robinson, winger of winning team, was the scorer of the night, with 26 points and eight rebounds. In addition to him, six Quimsa players scored at least ten points in the match. On the São Paulo side, winger/pivot Tyrone Curnell was the best on the court, with 16 points.

The result illustrates the different moment of the teams. Quimsa leads the Argentine men's basketball league, with 12 wins and one loss. São Paulo, in turn, is in tenth place in the 2023/2024 season of the Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB). There are six triumphs and eight setbacks.

In the first phase of the BCLA, the 12 participants in the competition are divided into four groups, with three teams. The teams play against each other in three rounds, each played at the headquarters of one of the group members. The first two advance to the quarterfinals.

In Group B, in São Paulo, the first window is entirely in Santiago del Estero. The second (from January 17 to 19, 2024) will be in Montevideo (Uruguay). Finally, the third round, between February 10th and 12th, is scheduled for Ginásio do Morumbi, in the capital of São Paulo. check out HERE the calendar for the first phase of the competition.

The BCLA has been played since the 2019/2020 season, replacing the Liga das Américas. Brazil had the champion of the last three editions. São Paulo won the tournament in 2022.