British Museum director Hartwig Fischer announced his resignation on Friday with immediate effect, after the revelation of thefts from its collections over the years that revealed failures in the security system of the prestigious London institution.

“Responsibility for these failures rests ultimately with its director,” Fischer explained, adding that the museum “did not respond with the required thoroughness” to warnings received two years ago.

The museum, located in the center of London, is known worldwide for including in its collections such pieces as the Rosetta Stone (fragment of an Egyptian stela that allowed hieroglyphics to be deciphered at the beginning of the 19th century) and the Parthenon Marbles.

Last week, the ‘British’ announced that it had fired one of its employees, allegedly responsible for the thefts, and alerted the police for “stolen or damaged” objects.

Missing pieces include gold jewelry, semi-precious stones, and crystals from collections spanning from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD.

(Of your interest: The accused of stealing from the British Museum is an expert in Ancient Greece).

British Museum director Hartwig Fischer announced his resignation on Friday with immediate effect. Photo: YouTube The British Museum

London police said Thursday that a man had been questioned by investigating officers, but no arrests have been made so far.

Fischer, a German art historian, noted when announcing his resignation that “the British Museum did not respond with the required thoroughness to the 2021 alerts and the recent emergence of the problem in all its breadth”.

Emails leaked by the BBC revealed that the museum was alerted in 2021 by an antiquities dealer that works from its collections were being sold on eBay and that they ignored the notice.



They were “small pieces kept in a deposit that belonged to one of the museum’s collections.” None were featured in recent exhibitions and were used for academic and research purposes.

(Also: Panic in London: a man was stabbed near the British Museum).

The museum will strengthen security measures

Research and inventory

Fischer indicated that the security of the building had been tightened and that external experts were requested to carry out a “definitive inventory” of the pieces that had disappeared or been damaged. “This will allow us to focus our efforts on recovering the objects,” he added.



British Museum president George Osborne said the entire management team was “extremely concerned to learn earlier this year that pieces from the collection had been stolen.”

The priority now, he said, is to recover the objects, find out what could have been done to prevent the theft and “do whatever is necessary, investing in security and collection records, to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

(Also read: Important London museum houses valuable David Bowie items, get to know them).

Founded in 1753, the British Museum is one of the most famous in the world, with a collection of some eight million objects.including ancient objects from ancient Egypt, civilizations along the Silk Road or Greece and Rome.

In recent years, the establishment has faced strong pressure to restore objects that enriched its collections during the days of the British Empire. This includes one of his most prized pieces, the Parthenon marbles.

London claims these were “lawfully acquired” in 1802 by the British diplomat Lord Elgin, who resold them to the British Museum. But Athens maintains that they were “plundered” when the country was under Ottoman occupation.

AFP

More news in EL TIEMPO