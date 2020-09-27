The Shiromani Akali Dal has broken its ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) amidst the ongoing feud with the BJP over the Agriculture Bill. The Shiromani Akali Dal, one of the BJP’s oldest allies, has long been opposing the three Agriculture Bills passed in both the Houses of Parliament.

After the Akali Dal’s announcement of the separation of NDA, former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur tweeted that if the Government of India does not sweat despite the agony and protest of three crore Punjabis, then it is not the NDA whose imagination Vajpayee Ji and Badal Sir. Such an alliance which does not listen to its oldest ally and turns its eyes on those who feed the entire country, then such an alliance is not in the interest of Punjab.

If Pain & Protests of 3 cr punjabis fail to melt the rigid stance of GoI, it’s no longer the #NDA envisioned by Vajpayee ji & Badal sahab. An alliance that turns a deaf ear to its oldest ally & a blind eye to pleas of those who feed the nation is no longer in the interest of Pb. https://t.co/OqU6at00Jx – Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) September 26, 2020

At the same time, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal said in a statement issued by the party that the BJP-led NDA alliance because of Shiromani Akali Dal refusing to guarantee the purchase of farmers’ crops at the minimum support price (MSP) Has decided to separate from.

Badal said, no alliance or ministry is more important than Annadata. We have been with the farmer and farm laborer since day one. That is why we opposed the three farmers bill and decided to withdraw from NDA. We will now agitate to repeal the Bills. It is worth noting that earlier, Union Food and Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from her post after registering a protest on the Agriculture Bill.