Shiromani Akali Dal President Sardar Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday appealed to all political parties and organizations to fight a united fight to protect the interests of farmers, farm laborers and agricultural produce traders in the country, especially in Punjab. Badal said here today that this bill could be the destruction of the country. We are ready to join or follow any struggle for the overall interests of farmers, farm laborers, jobbers and other agricultural produce traders.

The SAD president, who was making his first public speech after breaking away from the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Saturday night, said that the country should sympathize with the farmers and farm laborers by considering them as their pitiable situation Is required. The economic plight of farmers affects the entire economy. He said that we are fighting to protect the broad national interest of the country.

Sardar Badal has reiterated the party’s firm commitment to maintain peace, communal harmony and brotherhood at all costs in Punjab. He said that we should not hesitate with ideals to keep our struggle for the rights of the people peaceful and democratic. Badal was addressing large public meetings of party workers and farmers in Ropar, Hoshiarpur and Phagwara today to mobilize them for an October peasant march, which would begin from the three Takht Sahibs in Punjab and culminate in Mohali. He said that the Shiromani Akali Dal would submit a memorandum to the Governor of Punjab for President at the conclusion of these marches urging them not to sign three anti-farmer bills and to be sent back to Parliament for reconsideration.

Talking to reporters, Badal said that the Shiremani Akali Dal is basically a farmers’ party. BJP leadership was not willing to take note of our repeated pleas against the anti-farmer bills, nor were they listening to our objections to boycott Punjabi language as the official language in Jammu and Kashmir.

So Sardarni Harsimrat Kaur Badal first resigned from the cabinet and then after consulting people including party workers and leaders, we decided to exit the alliance. He said that farmers, farm laborers and Shiromani Akali Dal cadre yesterday staged a peaceful sit-in across the state. If we stand united, we will be able to force the central government to bow before the farmers and repeal the three Bills.