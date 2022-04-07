EFor the first time a black woman becomes a judge on the US Supreme Court. The Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson for the office of Supreme Court on Thursday. US President Joe Biden nominated the 51-year-old judge at the end of February. The liberal lawyer got 53 of the 100 votes in the Senate. Three moderate Republicans voted with the 50 Democrats in the House of Representatives. Jackson’s confirmation does not change anything about the conservative majority on the Supreme Court – it replaces the liberal judge Stephen Breyer, who announced his retirement.

After the historic vote, cheers broke out in the Senate. Jackson himself followed the vote with Biden in the White House. The Democrat Biden had described Jackson as one of the “cleverest lawyers in our country” and spoke of a “historic candidate”.

The current judge on the federal appeals court in the capital Washington is now making history: the US Supreme Court has never had a black woman judge in its 233 years of existence. Out of a total of 115 judges, 108 were white males. Only two African Americans – both men – made it to the Supreme Court.

Once confirmed, Jackson has yet to be sworn in. Breyer’s departure allowed Biden to take his first seat on the Supreme Court. His Republican predecessor Donald Trump was able to place three judges there.

Six of the nine judges are currently considered conservative. With its decisions on controversial issues such as abortion, immigration or same-sex marriages, the Supreme Court repeatedly sets the course for US society.