Pawan Singh (Pawan Singh), a well-known superstar of Bhojpuri cinema, whose songs are released later become hits first. But he too spent his childhood in Muflissi and had to struggle a lot to earn a name. But he says that the skill does not stop anyone, he only achieves his position by crossing every wall. The same happened with Pawan Singh. He had skill, that’s why he went ahead and today he has millions of fans.

Sang a song in childhood

Pawan Singh’s uncle used to sing songs. And seeing them, he started humming himself. Gradually, his interest in singing increased. According to media reports, once in childhood, he sang a song in a Jagrat. And when he sang, his uncle tested the skills and art hidden within him. He understood that if not today, then tomorrow Pawan will definitely do something big. And something similar happened.

Bhojpuri became a star overnight

When Pawan Singh slowly became more interested in songs, he worked hard to get his first album out. Its title was – Odd one. Although this album could not do that amazingly. As much as Pawan had expected. But he did not give up, and he kept trying. Eventually he found the song that made him a superstar overnight. The song was ‘Lollipop Laagelu’. This song became such a tremendous hit that it broke many records. Even today, this song remains on the top of Bhojpuri songs list.

Live Luxury Life

No matter how childhood was, but today Pawan Singh is at the stage of his hard work that he lives a royal life. Along with the owner of the magnificent house, he also keeps luxury cars. He has Mercedes cars which are worth about 67 lakh rupees. Apart from this, he also owns Mahindra Scorpio, Toyota Fortuner and Range Rover.

