The chair of Prayagraj’s SSP has become crooked. The process of disciplinary action is going on on the SSP to be posted here. In June, Prayagraj’s SSP Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj was removed from the post and put on the waiting list. Three months later, the SSP of Prayagraj has again fallen. Abhishek Dixit has been suspended on the direction of CM Yogi Adityanath. He is accused of not following social distancing in the Corona era and indiscipline.

The statement of the Home Department has put the functioning of the former SSP in the dock. Abhishek Dixit was accused of promoting corruption in the posting. Not only this, in the Corona era, their action is not on social distancing, robbery cases and pending investigations.

The Home Department letter issued on 8 September said, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken strict action against Prayagraj’s SSP Abhishek Dixit on crime control and law and order laxity and directed him to be suspended. The expected action was not taken on their behalf in the prevention of loot incidents. Pending discussions have steadily increased during the past three months.

Not only this, questions have been raised on the former SSP regarding social distancing in the Corona era. In this letter it has been said, ‘The instructions given by the Government / Headquarters to carry out social distancing in respect of Corona epidemic were not followed properly in the district. The High Court has also expressed its displeasure over this.

Abhishek Dixit is attached to the DGP office during the period of suspension. Earlier, the then SSP of Prayagraj, Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj was transferred and placed on the waiting list on 15 June. IPS Satyarth was accused that he first kept his friend Corona positive at home. Not only this, he hid his infection. After this, he himself continued to do duty while being infected. During this time his driver and gunner also became corona infected.

Vishwas Deepak Tripathi, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) classmate of Satyarth, who was SSP of Prayagraj, came to Prayagraj on June 8 to meet him. He was tested for corona symptoms on June 10, and on June 12, he was found positive. After this, the doctor, while advising IPS Satyarth, asked Vishwa Deepak Tripathi to be hospitalized, on which Satyarth refused to hospitalize his friend. He kept the world lamp in his house. Not only this, it is alleged that the doctor was asked not to talk about this while threatening his post.

On June 12, Satyarth Anirudh showed corona symptoms, after which she was tested with a trunet machine. He was advised to be hospitalized after the report came back positive, but he flatly refused to be admitted. After this, his sample was taken and sent to MLN Medical College for examination. In which he turned positive, the doctor asked him to be hospitalized but he remained adamant. His sample was taken again in the evening after pressure from senior officers. The first sample report came on 15 June. This confirmed him to be positive. The report of the second sample also turned positive on 16 June. Eventually he was hospitalized. After this, Yogi Sarkar took action against him.

On the other hand, the opposition had put the Yogi government in the dock on removing Satyarth. The opposition had alleged that IPS Satyarth Anirudh busted in the case of recruitment of 69000 thousand teachers, hence he was made a scapegoat. The Samajwadi Party and the Congress had questioned the Yogi government about this. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi tweeted and wrote, ‘Surprised to see the tweet of Satyarth Anirudh, SSP of Prayagraj. At the time he has exposed such a big scam, there is no loss of investigation due to his departure.