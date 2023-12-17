A wild raccoon saves a Dutch family's Christmas. It is a Dutch raccoon who plays the leading role in the Dutch version of the remarkable TV Christmas advertising campaign by supermarket chain Lidl this year: we see him climbing over the street sign 'Koningslaan'.

The raccoon as the pinnacle of traditional Dutch Christmas coziness, which is remarkable, because the predator (called a raccoon in France) raton laveur) is seen here as an unwanted intruder. In Limburg and other provinces they have recently started shooting the animal.

The supermarket chain also shows national variants of this TV advertisement in other European countries with Lidl branches, with varying street names. We see a lonely raccoon vainly offering a forgotten Santa hat from the shed to the family in front of a glass garden door. The family is too busy decorating the Christmas tree inside. The dog of the house accidentally knocks the son of the house's favorite Christmas ball, a monkey, to pieces. To his son's sorrow.

The raccoon sees this drama. He later also sees how his mother in the city loses the stuffed monkey that she bought to comfort her son. The raccoon picks up the stuffed monkey and, risking his own life, delivers it under the Christmas tree. The raccoon provides 'enchanting moments', according to the advertisement. You can also buy a matching cuddly Christmas raccoon at Lidl: the proceeds go to charity.

It seems illogical that Lidl would choose such an unwanted intruder as its Christmas mascot. But the raccoon, originally an American predator with a black thug mask, has had a popular cultural image for years as an endearing and clever brat, especially through American films: raccoon Rocket Raccoon is one of the most popular superheroes from the Marvel film series The Guardians of the Galaxy.

Moreover, Lidl is a German supermarket chain. And in Germany, the raccoon, successfully released into the wild in 1930 for its fur, is now considered native game: there are about 1.5 million of them. And although they are hunted heavily, the population is growing and expanding, even beyond the border.

Supermarket chain Lidl seems to be taking an advance on the actual naturalization of the raccoon in the Netherlands with its Christmas raccoon advertisement. The Christmas raccoon resembles Santa Claus, also originally an invasive exotic species from the US that is becoming increasingly common.