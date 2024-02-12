Long waits to participate in Mara Venier's Sanremo special. Il Tre also pays the price and is given no time.

After each Sanremo Festivalas has become customary, Mara Venier welcomed the participants of the 74th edition in its special Sunday In. On this day so full of press conferences, comments, rewatches and absolute gems, the media circus around Sanremo is still very much alive. There is still room for some controversy, even on the management of the artists, and we are talking about Il Tre.

This year the number of Festival participants guaranteed very long evenings, full of content and music. The special of Sunday In it's a sort of moment of synthesis but also of adrenaline release. All competing artists are interviewed, they usually perform and they chat with the hostess, Venier, and the other guests of the episode.

Despite the long transmissioncapable of lasting from 2pm to 8pm, approximately six hours, not all thirty competing artists had the opportunity to perform. The Threeone of the newcomers to Ariston at the Sanremo Festival, documented the episode on the stories of Instagram.

Il Tre, in fact, shared a story on Instagram with the image of an elderly gentleman and, with his usual humour, declared:

Guys, times have gotten longer and there hasn't been room for us, but that's okay, we're rocks.

The fans of Il Tre su X were decidedly indignant towards Mara Venier e Sunday Inconsidering it to be lacking treatment reserved for the artist. In addition to the young man, Bnkr44, Mr Rain and the French Saints also failed to enter the theater. A real shame for talented young people, selected by the artistic direction of the Festival, to participate in the event of the Italian song par excellence.

Between fan comments, we read: “Instead of showing nonsense like Mahmood's B-side videos or saying that Ghali seen from behind is a belvedere, he had done things more seriously by having the show performed then asking the journalists a couple of questions and off to the next one, maybe we would have seen all the artists.” Or again: “Let's waste 10 minutes talking about Alessandra Amoroso's hair, or why Clara didn't duet with 'Cardiotrep'. Absolute lack of respect.”