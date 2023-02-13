Superheroes is the song that the singer brought to the Sanremo Festival

Fresh from the success at the Sanremo Festival 2023, Mr Rain sends a video to 6-year-old Ryan who is still hospitalized at the Gaslini hospital in Genoa. The singer’s song is called Superheroes and he sang it together with a children’s choir. Also Ryan is a superherowho is trying to survive after a really bad story that happened to him and on which the investigators are still investigating.

Mr Rain finished third at the 2023 Sanremo Music Festival with the song Superheroes. Children and teenagers adore her song, as well as many adults, who have appreciated her interpretation and also the words of a song that will surely be a hit.

At the end of San Remo Festival Mr Rain wanted to record a video for a hospitalized child who is truly a superhero. In fact, from the press room of the Casino, the singer recorded a message for little Ryan, for whom all of Italy prays.

Ryan is the child hospitalized from December 19 toGaslini hospital in Genoa, after suffering injuries whose nature is not yet known. In her case, the paternal grandmother and the old lady’s partner are under investigation.

Mattia Balardi, real name of Mr Rain, learned that Ryan sings his song while he is hospitalized. The singer was visibly moved by this news and decided to give a gift to the little boy forced into the hospital.

Mr Rain, the video for Ryan: the story of the boy singing his song in the hospital moved him deeply

Ryan I’m there with you, I send you a hug and I hope to meet you one day.

Video source from YouTube of Riviera24

These are the words of the singer who sends a kiss to the child, hoping to meet him one day. Ryan’s dad then filmed the video by posting it on his Facebook profile.