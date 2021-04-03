A.hen H&M opened its first branch in China in April 2007, it cost a lot to enter the world’s largest market. Before the store opened in Shanghai’s Huaihai Lu shopping street, the Swedish clothing chain had turned the Science and Technology Museum into a party landscape in the futuristic Pudong district. Under disco balls, superstar Kylie Minogue, clad in a beach dress, sang her hit “Can’t get you out of my head”, to which H&M set off fireworks.

14 years later there is a hangover mood in the H&M branch. There are only ten customers in the spacious sales area on Thursday afternoon. It is the first time since the “incident” that she is visiting the chain again, says a young customer. The group apologized the day before. You give the brand another chance.

Adidas and Nike kicked out of the app store

The “incident”: That is the shock that hit H&M a week ago as well as the American sporting goods manufacturer Nike, Adidas and Puma from Herzogenaurach in Germany and Hugo Boss from Metzingen in Swabia. All of these companies declared last year that they would not use cotton from China’s western region in the face of human rights violations in Xinjiang. Researchers and the United Nations are making the well-documented allegation that the high quality raw material in Xinjiang is harvested by the Muslim Uyghur minority in government employment programs in forced labor.

Despite the fact that the companies made their statements on the cotton ban last year, China’s propaganda unearthed the statements after the European Union, America and Britain imposed sanctions over human rights violations in Xinjiang; internment in re-education camps is one of them. As a result, even BASF came under fire in China for supplying Nike and Adidas. Beijing’s official state media did not say a single word about Prime Minister Li Keqiang’s visit to a plant of the German chemical company on Friday a week ago.

After calls for boycotts against the brands and the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei kicked Adidas and Nike out of its app store, the pillory companies reacted confused and even desperate. The manufacturers of the brands North Face and Calvin Klein removed all mention of Xinjiang from their websites. Boss promised to use cotton from the region after all, and canceled the statement after an outcry in the West. Adidas and Nike remained silent, while H&M announced on Wednesday that it wanted to “repair” the relationship with its Chinese customers.

“China is no longer a booby farm”

Even before the Kylie Minogue concert to enter the market 14 years ago, H&M had to submit song lyrics and stage design to the Chinese state security for approval. At that time, Beijing was busy with the upcoming meeting of China’s archenemy, the Dalai Lama, with Australia’s Prime Minister John Howard in the singer’s homeland. Today it is China’s crackdown on the Uyghurs that the company, like other companies, governments, newspapers and individuals, is said to stay out of.