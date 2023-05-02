This Monday (1st) the United States congratulated the president-elect of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, on his victory in the elections held on Sunday (30th) and invited him to fight corruption, impunity and insecurity together.

“We look forward to working with President-elect Peña and his administration in advancing common interests, such as fighting corruption and impunity, and promoting security and economic growth,” said new State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller. , in a statement.

Peña is affiliated with the conservative Colorado Party, under the current president Mario Abdo Benítez, and led by former president Horacio Cartes (2013-2018), who was sanctioned by the US for corruption, as well as the current vice president, Hugo Velázquez.

In his message, Miller congratulated Peña on his victory and the Paraguayan people “on the successful holding of a free election” on Sunday, as well as applauding the work of Paraguay’s Superior Electoral Court and international observation missions.

“The democratic interests and values ​​that we share will continue to sustain the historic relationship between the peoples of Paraguay and the United States,” said the American spokesman.

Peña, 44 years old, won by a wide advantage Efraín Alegre, candidate of a coalition of several opposition parties, who failed in his third attempt to reach the Presidency.

During the campaign, Peña suffered the erosion of his association with Cartes, the target of US sanctions due to accusations of cigarette smuggling, money laundering and financing groups considered terrorists by the White House, such as Hezbollah.

“The connection with Horacio Cartes is undeniable. Politically, we have worked together, I was Finance Minister in his government, but the responsibilities are personal, ”said Peña in an interview with the Associated Press during the campaign.

“We all ask him to defend himself because we are convinced that these accusations are groundless,” he added.