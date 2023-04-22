Saturday, April 22, 2023
After sanctioning Nacional, the mayor of Medellín takes a position and announces a key date

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 22, 2023
in Sports
After sanctioning Nacional, the mayor of Medellín takes a position and announces a key date


close

Atanasio Girardot Stadium

This is how the stadium was left after the excesses of Los Del Sur.

This is how the stadium was left after the excesses of Los Del Sur.

The purslane team is punished and cannot use its usual stadium.

The Disciplinary Committee of the Colombian soccer championship announced this Friday sanctions for the National Athletic due to the excesses of the fans last weekend that prevented the game against América from being held.

The decision was to penalize for three suspension dates the medellin square. Similarly, he suspended the South Tribune, where the events originated, with three more dates, and a fine of 12 current minimum wages (($13,920,000).

The mayor reacted

The stadium was evacuated due to the violent acts in the south stand.

The mayor of Medellin, daniel quintero He had already announced that the stadium will not be lent to the green cast until there is an agreement with the team’s bar.

Quintero returned in an emergency from a tour of Central America to take charge of this situation.

This Friday, after the Committee announced the sanctions, Quintero supported them and announced a date for the new meeting between the parties.

“The Mayor’s Office supports sanctions from the Dimayor: 3 dates without an audience for Nacional and 3 more for the @LDSoficial bar. We have agreed with the bar and managers to meet on Monday, April 24 at 3PM to agree on security conditions. There is an improved spirit between the parties,” the mayor wrote on his Twitter account.

The urgency of the mayor’s office is that after the meeting on Monday the parties reach an agreement. The discrepancy was generated after the leadership cut benefits to Los del Sur, which generated its wave of violence in Atanasio.

Atlético Nacional must look for an alternative scenario for the dispute of its next matches.

PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO

