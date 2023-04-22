After sanctioning Nacional, the mayor of Medellín takes a position and announces a key date

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
This is how the stadium was left after the excesses of Los Del Sur.
This is how the stadium was left after the excesses of Los Del Sur.
The purslane team is punished and cannot use its usual stadium.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Disciplinary Committee of the Colombian soccer championship announced this Friday sanctions for the National Athletic due to the excesses of the fans last weekend that prevented the game against América from being held.
(You may be interested in: Barras bravas: what have they done in Argentina and Chile to combat their violence?)
The decision was to penalize for three suspension dates the medellin square. Similarly, he suspended the South Tribune, where the events originated, with three more dates, and a fine of 12 current minimum wages (($13,920,000).
The mayor reacted
The mayor of Medellin, daniel quintero He had already announced that the stadium will not be lent to the green cast until there is an agreement with the team’s bar.
Quintero returned in an emergency from a tour of Central America to take charge of this situation.
This Friday, after the Committee announced the sanctions, Quintero supported them and announced a date for the new meeting between the parties.
“The Mayor’s Office supports sanctions from the Dimayor: 3 dates without an audience for Nacional and 3 more for the @LDSoficial bar. We have agreed with the bar and managers to meet on Monday, April 24 at 3PM to agree on security conditions. There is an improved spirit between the parties,” the mayor wrote on his Twitter account.
The Mayor’s Office supports sanctions from Dimayor: 3 dates without an audience for Nacional and 3 more for the bar @LDSoficial. We have agreed with the bar and managers to meet on Monday, April 24 at 3PM to agree on security conditions. There is an improved spirit between the parties. pic.twitter.com/n6a3V1CPy4
– Daniel Quintero Calle (@QuinteroCalle) April 21, 2023
The urgency of the mayor’s office is that after the meeting on Monday the parties reach an agreement. The discrepancy was generated after the leadership cut benefits to Los del Sur, which generated its wave of violence in Atanasio.
Atlético Nacional must look for an alternative scenario for the dispute of its next matches.
PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#sanctioning #Nacional #mayor #Medellín #takes #position #announces #key #date
Leave a Reply