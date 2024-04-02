New York City Council announced last week that it will authorize tests of autonomous vehicles on the streets of the largest city in the United States, which opens up space for so-called robotaxis.

In view of the difficulties recorded in San Francisco, where incidents involving autonomous taxis were recorded, the New York public authorities reported that the process will have “a rigorous licensing program”, to ensure that the vehicles are “ready to test their technology in the urban environment most challenging in the country with safety and efficiency.”

“This technology is coming, whether we like it or not,” said Mayor Eric Adams, in a statement sent to the website The Verge. “So let’s make sure we do everything right,” the Democratic politician added.

According to The Verge, among the requirements that will be imposed on companies will be: excluding those that have not carried out autonomous vehicle tests in other cities; require information from previous tests, which should include details about accidents and how often safety drivers need to take control of the vehicle; and, as a measure that has attracted the most attention, only vehicles with safety drivers throughout the journey will be accepted for testing in New York – in other words, fully autonomous traffic will not be allowed.

The California case shows the strength of the robotaxi trend, but safety concerns remain.

In early March, the California Public Utilities Commission approved the expansion of robotic taxis from Waymo, a self-driving car technology company owned by the Alphabet conglomerate (owner of Google), to more counties in the most populous state in the country, including the interior of Silicon Valley. Robotaxis were already operating in areas of Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

In October last year, Cruise, a self-driving car subsidiary of General Motors, had its license to operate robotaxis in California suspended after reports that two vehicles blocked an ambulance carrying a patient, who later died. Cruise then suspended all of its autonomous car projects in 15 American cities.

“These situations explain why New York City wants to implement the robotaxi program with stricter rules. Precautions should reduce the risk of accidents or blockages of roads and public transport and emergencies”, wrote Chris Smith, from the technology website BGR, last week.

“Of course, all these regulations will not completely eliminate the risks. Ultimately, humans are responsible for the vast majority of accidents, not robotaxis. This is one of the reasons why driverless car technology is being pursued. Eventually, it will become much safer and more reliable than humans,” Smith claimed.