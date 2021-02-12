Despite a good sporting development, regional league team RW Essen surprisingly parted ways with their head coach Christian Titz after only one year. Well the former has HSV-Coach found a new employer after a six-month break.
On Friday evening 1. FC Magdeburg officially announced the appointment of the 49-year-old trainer. Titz, who achieved fame throughout Germany as a HSV coach for his daring personnel decisions and risky goalkeeping game, was given a contract with his new club that only applies to the 3rd division until summer 2022.
“We are very happy that we managed to win Christian Titz for 1. FC Magdeburg within a few days,” said Magdeburg sports director Otmar Schork of the club’s official website. “With him we gave a new impetus and are now tackling the mission to stay up in the 3rd division together. He has a lot of experience, has already worked in the Bundesliga and in the 2nd Bundesliga. Now it’s time to get the team on quickly and lead them into a more successful future. “
Magdeburg is after 22 match days on the penultimate place in the table of the 3rd division and therefore worries about relegation. At that time Titz also had to take over a team in the table basement in Hamburg, but the Bundesliga dinosaur was relegated to the 2nd Bundesliga despite good performances.