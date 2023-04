How did you feel about the content of this article?

Rescuers work in the rubble of a residential building bombed by Russia in Uman, an attack that killed at least 23 people | Photo: EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

At least 25 civilians were killed in Ukraine on Friday in Russia’s first large-scale airstrikes in nearly two months. Faced with the situation, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, demanded on Twitter the sending of American fighter jets to the Ukrainian troops.

“Missile attacks killing innocent Ukrainians in their sleep, including a two-year-old child, are Russia’s response to all peace initiatives. The way to peace is to kick Russia out of Ukraine. The way to peace is to arm Ukraine with [caças] F-16 and protect children from Russian terror,” said the Chancellor.

Sending fighter jets to Ukrainian forces was taboo throughout the first year of the war for NATO members, but starting in March Poland and Slovakia began making Soviet MiG-29 fighters available to Kiev.

In Friday’s Russian attacks, the highest number of fatalities was registered in Uman, where the number of civilians killed by the impact of a Russian missile against a residential building in this central Ukrainian city reached 23.

Among the victims are two 10-year-old children, the governor of the Cherkasy region, Ihor Taburets, reported on his Telegram account.

Another Russian missile hit the city of Dnipro (east), causing the death of a woman and her two-year-old son, denounced the mayor of that city, Boris Filatov.

It is the biggest Russian attack in months against Ukrainian towns that are not located on or near the battlefront. The Ukrainian capital, Kiev, was also hit by several missiles with no known casualties so far.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that the attacks were directed against military targets, all of which were “hit”.