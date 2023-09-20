Azerbaijan confirmed this Wednesday (20) the suspension of the military operation it launched a day earlier against the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, after the authorities of the self-proclaimed republic populated by Armenians agreed to surrender and completely disarm their groups. armed.

“Taking into account the appeal of representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh, which was received through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement was reached to suspend anti-terrorism measures on September 20, 2023 at 1 pm [horário local, 6h de Brasília]”, stated the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Baku noted that under the terms of the agreement reached, “Armenian armed formations located in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan and illegal Armenian armed formations will lay down their weapons, abandon combat positions and military posts and completely disarm.”

Furthermore, “units of the Armenian Armed Forces will leave the territory of Azerbaijan and illegal Armenian armed formations [de Karabakh]

will be dissolved.”

At the same time, as Azerbaijan highlighted, they will hand over all weapons and heavy equipment.

The Russian peacekeeping contingent, deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh since the ceasefire reached in the last war for control of this enclave, in 2020, will guarantee the implementation of the withdrawal, disarmament and disbandment of Karabakh units.

Azerbaijan highlighted that at the meeting scheduled for Thursday (21), “at the proposal of the Azerbaijani presidency”, with representatives of the Armenian residents of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Yevlakh, the “reintegration” of the population under the shelter of Constitution and laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Yevlakh is about 100 kilometers from the Karabakh capital, Jankendi (Stepanakert for Armenians).

The cessation of hostilities comes 24 hours after the Azerbaijani Army began shelling Nagorno-Karabakh in order to restore “constitutional order” in the separatist territory, inhabited by around 120,000 Armenians.

The enclave had little chance of resisting the new onslaught from Azerbaijan, which began the offensive three years after the last war for control of the enclave and after having subjected it to a blockade for more than nine months.

In December 2022, Baku cut off the Lachin corridor, the only route of communication between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

In the 44-day war in 2020, Armenia lost two-thirds of the territory in the Karabakh region it controlled after the 1992-1994 conflict, including part of the self-proclaimed republic of Nagorno-Karabakh but not the capital, Stepanakert.

According to Armenia, in Azerbaijan’s military operation, at least 32 people died in 24 hours, including seven civilians, while Baku reported only civilian and non-military casualties, two in total.

Putin is confident of achieving “de-escalation”

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his confidence on Wednesday in achieving a “de-escalation” in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“I hope we can achieve de-escalation and return this problem to its peaceful channel,” Putin said at the start of a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Putin stressed that Moscow is in “close contact” with all parties to the conflict, from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said on Wednesday that he trusts that Russian peacekeepers deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh will guarantee the safety of the Armenian population in that region following the agreement between the enclave authorities and Baku to put an end to Azerbaijan’s military operation.

“We understand that if the peacemakers mediated the agreement, it means that they have fully and unreservedly accepted the full responsibility of caring for the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh,” Pashinian said in a televised address to the nation.

Pashinian further stated that Yerevan did not participate “in any way” in drafting the text of the agreement and did not participate in the discussions.