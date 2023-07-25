“In general, we do not support attacks inside Russia,” White House spokeswoman Karen Jean-Pierre told reporters at a briefing.

Russia spoke of taking harsh retaliatory measures against Ukraine after the two strikes carried out by the two drones.

One of them took place near the headquarters of the Russian Defense Ministry, which described the attack as a “shameless terrorist act”.

Russian response

• The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Moscow reserves the right to take harsh measures in response to the drone attacks carried out by the Kiev regime.

• The Russian Foreign Ministry added in a statement, commenting on the drone attacks targeting facilities in Moscow and Crimea:

– The West’s pursuit and focus on further aggravating the situation “stands behind Ukraine’s brazen actions.”

The Russian side reserves the right to take tough measures in response to the Ukrainian attacks.

And the Russian Ministry of Defense announced, on Monday morning, that it had thwarted what it described as a terrorist attack by two drones on two buildings in Moscow.

An attempt to carry out a “terrorist attack” using 17 marches on targets in the territory of the Crimean peninsula was also thwarted on Monday night.