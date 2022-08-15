From Rushdie (Satanic Verses) to JK Rowling (Harry Potter): the return of Jihad





JK Rowling, author of the “Harry Potter” saga has come under the crosshairs of Islamic Jihad. To the writer who sent her greetings to Salman Rushdie very explicit threats arrived via Twitter: “Don’t worry, you are next,” he wrote her Meer Asif Azizof Pakistani origin, who defines himself as a “student and activist” on his profile. JK Rowling posted everything, also asking for Twitter to intervene, which should have a policy against the so-called hate speech but who has remained strangely silent in the face of these grave manifestations of violence.

The precedent: JK Rowling threatened by trans activists

The popular writer is no stranger to death threats. In the past she had come under the crosshairs of extremist trans activists who had criticized her positions on women, feminism and gender. “They should instead reflect,” JK Rowling replied, “that I have received cyes, so many death threats that I could cover the walls of the house but that’s not why I changed my mind. The only way to show that your movement is not a threat to women “, she wrote to trans rights activists,” is to stop stalking, intimidating and threatening us. ”

.@TwitterSupport These are your guidelines, right? “Violence: You may not threaten violence against an individual or a group of people. We also prohibit the glorification of violence … “Terrorism / violent extremism: You may not threaten or promote terrorism …” pic.twitter.com/BzM6WopzHa – JK Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 13, 2022

Subscribe to the newsletter

