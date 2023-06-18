John Reyes and his wife were evacuating the old family home in Los Angeles when they found about 800,000 hidden copper pennies in the basement belonging to Reyes’ father-in-law before his death, according to the Washington Post.

The United States reduced the copper content of its pennies in the 1980s, prompting Reyes’ father-in-law to save the old coins, believing they would become valuable one day.

The couple confirmed that the amount of hidden cash was so large that it took a whole day to remove it from the vault.

After finding this “treasure”, Reyes called the nearest branch of “Wells Fargo” bank to see if he wanted to get these pennies, but the manager said that there was not enough space in the safe.

Upon hearing about the size of the hoard, the bank manager said the couple should survey the coins, as “there is probably one penny worth more than a million dollars”.

Some well-preserved “Lincoln pennies” minted in 1971 can be worth up to $1,000, while rare, older pennies can be worth up to $1.7 million.

Upon hearing this, Reyes did some research and decided to find such a treasure, but according to the American newspaper, the family gave up after an hour of searching for about 300 pence, and all the coins were offered for sale for $ 25,000.

“We had no idea what we were looking for,” said Reyes.