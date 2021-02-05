B.ayern boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge rated the behavior of DFB director Oliver Bierhoff towards national soccer coach Joachim Löw as disloyal. “I have to say frankly and honestly: At the moment, Oliver Bierhoff is always pretending to be the big cleaner and modernizer at the DFB. But everything that he has criticized in his various interviews in the last few days bears the name Oliver Bierhoff. Regardless of whether it was, for example, his criticism of the German youngsters or the coaching education, ”said Rummenigge in a“ Sport1 ”interview.

“Sports director Oliver Bierhoff has been in charge of everything for 15 years and has been on board. That is what I would worry about and nothing else.

Bierhoff rejected the criticism. Rummenigge should stick to the facts. “I am and never have been sports director of the DFB. It has only been my responsibility to take care of these issues at the DFB since 2018, ”he said at“ Bild ”. Since then he has been addressing this, “and we are working in close collaboration with the DFL and thus Rummenigge’s colleagues who helped set up and support the future project”.

On the subject of Löw, Rummenigge had said at “Sport1” that he found it “disloyal to the current national coach Joachim Löw to publicly set up planning games for the future”. Bierhoff disagreed here too. “The statement surprises me when my behavior and my statements of the last few weeks have been followed.” This also applies to the interview, “in which I explicitly point out that I assume that Jogi will fulfill his contract by the end of 2022. “In a” Sport Bild “interview, Bierhoff said, when asked whether national coach Hansi Flick could be imagined,” I would be crazy if I excluded that. “

For Rummenigge, on the other hand, it is “one hundred percent” certain that Flick will continue to be Bayern’s coach in the coming season. Flick’s contract in Munich runs through June 30, 2023. “I have always said that the coach is the most important employee and that we have a contractual agreement that is well known. So that’s not an issue at all. We will not solve the problems of the DFB “, said Rummenigge. “And to be honest, if I were a coach and switched from FC Bayern to the DFB as an employer, that would just make me smile.”

He had “not noticed at all” the debate about himself, said Flick himself at DAZN on the Friday evening before the game at Hertha BSC (8 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and at DAZN). “I’m concentrating on the game against Hertha.”

Rummenigge can meanwhile imagine the departure of soccer world champion Corentin Tolisso after this Bundesliga season. “Tolisso has another year contract in the summer. We either extend the contract or have to find a solution. These two options are on the table. I can’t rule out one or the other, ”he said. The midfielder, who last caused a sensation with a new tattoo in Corona times and was fined for it, has been playing for Bayern since 2017. The Frenchman, who was committed for 41.5 million euros, has not been able to play a major role in Munich due to injuries.

Leon Goretzka, whose contract also expires after June 30, 2022, succeeded in doing so. “In 2020 he made a very big leap to become what we at FC Bayern call a key player,” said Rummenigge. “I hope that on the second level, the morally empathic level, on which he has developed just as well, he knows what the club can be expected to do in times of Corona. I make no secret of it: We won’t be able to take part in everything and we also need the players’ understanding. “

Rummenigges believes that the time of the really big contracts is over. “Corona will make corrections inevitable now,” said the 65-year-old. After the Bundesliga game at Hertha BSC, the Munich club is about to play at the Club World Cup. On Monday the semi-finals are against Al Ahly SC from Egypt, if they win the final is on Thursday. “Our team and our coach wanted to play the Club World Cup so that we had the opportunity to make history there,” said Rummenigge in “tz” and “Münchner Merkur” (weekend edition).