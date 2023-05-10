The coordinator of Morena in the Senate, Ricardo Monrealaccused that the ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) enjoy privileges that distance them from reality.

The president of the Political Coordination Board of the Senate maintained that the determination of the ministers to invalidate the electoral Plan B it was an excess.

The parliamentary coordinator of Morena said that the powers of parliamentary control exercised by the Court and alleged by the minister president, Norma Piña, are improper, and reiterated that she is against the court replacing the Legislative.

“Whereas I disagree that the Court replaces the Legislature, we cannot accept that any legislator from any parliamentary group,” said the former governor of Zacatecas.

Monreal also accused the ministers of the SCJN of having access to privileges and asked those who defend them for restraint.

“I am in favor of the division of powers, let it be clear, but I do not applaud excesses, waste. I do not applaud abuse and excessive privileges either,” said the Morenista senator.

“Let me just tell you a few. I have investigated 40 excesses since last year. You are legislators, and I, and when we leave we will not have a single 5, if we have, neither salary nor pension, after several years of working here more hours than them, much more hours than them”.

And he quoted:

Salaries of 300 thousand pesos per month.

Christmas bonus, almost 600 thousand pesos.

Vacation premium, almost 100 thousand pesos.

A fund to eat in luxury restaurants, almost 80 thousand pesos per month.

A special dining room of the Supreme Court where you can order food and alcoholic beverages à la carte

A budget of 5 million 500 thousand million pesos per month to hire their staff per month.

Two Suburban-type armored vehicles with an accumulated value of 6 million that are renewed every two years.

Risk payment of more than 640 thousand pesos

Payment for gasoline for more than 22 thousand pesos per month.

Unlimited support for payment of highway tolls.

Some ministers have the protection service.

Insurance for cars and house room in charge of the Court

The ministers and ministers also have special attention for restaurant reservations, licensing procedures, visas and any other procedure.

Personalized attention at the airport.

Two vacation periods each year of 15 business days

Computer and printing equipment at home, in your office and wherever you are working.

Six high-end cell phones for ministers and family members, for support staff, with an unlimited plan, with data that is renewed every year.

Three iPads

“I don’t know why they applaud characters who in their daily lives cannot be an example of virtue, of republican virtue and of the austerity virtue that this country demands,” he said.

The PRI deputy, Carolina Viggiano, questioned the relationship between the alleged privileges of the ministers and the resolution of the SCJN, to which Monreal replied that there is a “caste full of privileges” in the Judiciary that goes against austerity from the country.

Monreal asked the Board of Directors to include the 40 privileges in the Debate Journal.