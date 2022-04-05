New season, new driver: the Q8 Hi Perform teamafter the victory obtained last season, is preparing to hit the track with Jorge Lorenzo. The Spaniard, former protagonist of the MotoGP and 5 times champion of the world championship, will be the Official Driver of the team in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia 2022, the tricolor single-brand store now in its 16th edition. The championship, after the first official tests scheduled in Monza on April 13, will officially open its doors on the weekend of May 7-8 in Imola at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit, and then continue with the subsequent stages of Misano (4-5 June), Mugello (July 16-17), Vallelunga (September 17-18), Franciacorta (October 1-2) and Monza (October 8-9). The Porsche Carrera Cup Italia renews the commitment to sustainability already demonstrated in the previous edition thanks to the ISO 20121 certification, which represents the international standard for the sustainable management of events.

“A new and stimulating phase of my life begins – says Jorge Lorenzo – I am very grateful to the Q8 Hi Perform team for welcoming me and for choosing me as Official Driver: I can’t wait to get involved and prove my worth behind the wheel. We have a strong, close-knit and ambitious team: stage after stage, our goal must always be to grow and win as many races as possible “. Jorge Lorenzo is not new to the Porsche racing landscape. It was in fact, among the protagonists of the PCCI Esports 2021, the first simracing championship in the world parallel to the real one, which closed its fourth year with exceptional numbers, attracting the attention of the main national media as well. “The victory of the last edition showed that we are a team with what it takes to compete and win – says Gherardo Bisi, marketing director of Q8 – I am a fan of engines and have always followed MotoGP and its riders, a mix of talent, concentration and competitive spirit. Jorge reflects the professional we were looking for and has been on our radar for some time. We chose him convinced that he can reach excellent goals even on four wheels “. The competition will be visible live on TV on SkySport and Cielo channels and via the web on the Carreracupitalia.it website: after the official tests in Monza, racing will be in full swing with the first race in Imola on the weekend of 7-8 May.