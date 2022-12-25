The source stated that Al-Nasr is interested in contracting with the Frenchman Kante, whose contract with the “Blues” expires at the end of the current season (summer 2023).

He pointed out that the Saudi team wants to include Kante, 31, during the winter transfer window, in a free transfer deal.

Sources close to Al-Nasr told the French website that Kante “does not oppose the idea of ​​moving to the Saudi League.”

Kante suffered repeated injuries in recent months, which made him absent from Chelsea since the beginning of the current season, in addition to his absence from the French national team in the 2022 World Cup.

Earlier, Chelsea coach Graham Potter announced that Kante will continue to be absent from the team in the coming weeks, as he is expected to return to the field next March.