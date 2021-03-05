“Morata’s arrival from the bench changed Juventus.” Have no doubts Fabrizio Ravanelli, Exposed of the bianconeri, who in an interview with ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ analyzed the Spanish striker, who on Tuesday was decisive for the victory of Vecchia Signora with Spezia: “Álvaro played in depth, something that hardly happened without him, an important solution for the team.”

The former player, who has won everything with the Turin team (Champions included), explained that Morata “has improved a lot, knows how to occupy the spaces in the area and has quality.” Ravanelli recalled the great start of the striker, stopped by injuries (and, above all, cytomegalovirus), although he hopes that now “he will be decisive again, at the most important moment of the season, especially in the Champions League.” His presence, in addition, “allows Cristiano to have more space, it is a huge help.”

For the Italian, the future of Juve will depend on the former athlete and Dybala: “When Ronaldo leaves, Juve could bet on both of them. One creates superiority with dribbling, the other has speed and power. They can play very well together.”