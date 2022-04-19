Dhe Israeli army carried out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday night. A weapons factory belonging to the radical Islamic Hamas movement was hit, the Israeli armed forces said. The attacks were the “response” to the fact that a few hours earlier a rocket had been fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel.

According to the army, this projectile was intercepted by the Israeli anti-missile shield “Iron Dome”. According to a count by the AFP news agency, it was the first rocket attack from the Gaza Strip on Israel since early January.

Hamas spokesman Hasem Kassem said the subsequent Israeli airstrikes hit only “empty targets” in the Gaza Strip. According to Kassem, Hamas’ air defenses fired on the Israeli planes. Hamas and eyewitnesses reported no casualties from the Israeli attacks.

violence in Jerusalem

The mutual rocket fire followed a weekend of violent clashes around the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. More than 170 people had been injured since Friday, most of them Palestinian demonstrators.

The situation in Jerusalem’s old town has been particularly tense in recent days because the Muslim month of fasting, Ramadan, coincides with the Jewish festival of Passover and Easter this year. The Temple Mount is sacred to all three monotheistic religions.