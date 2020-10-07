Actress Riya Chakraborty, who was arrested in the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, got bail from the Bombay High Court on Thursday. After this, there was a flood of reaction on social media. Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu made some tweets, which became a topic of discussion for the people.

In her first tweet, Taapsee Pannu wrote, ‘Hope his jail has fulfilled the ego of those who are fulfilling personal / professional agenda in the name of justice to Sushant. Life is unfailing, but at least it is not over yet.

Tapasi then quoted a journalist’s tweet, writing, ‘The court said that there is no basis for such observations! And that girl spent several weeks in jail! Applause for those patrons of culture and warriors of justice whom the court rejected.

In the third tweet, Taapsee wrote, “She was some time ago, tomorrow you will be, but be assured the court will give you justice, not the Warriors”. Riya Chakraborty has got bail after 30 days. Ripa Sawant and Samuel Miranda were also granted bail along with Riya. However, the court did not grant bail to Riya’s brother Shouvik.

Please tell that the bail plea of ​​Rua Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty has been rejected. Earlier, on September 29, after hearing the bail pleas of all the accused, Justice Sarang V Kotwal of the Bombay High Court reserved his decision.