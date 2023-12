Monitoring reports can support eventual decisions by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) | Photo: WikiPedia

The intelligence sector of the Federal Police (PF) has been monitoring the situation on the Brazilian border amid increased tension between Venezuela and Guyana, in dispute over the territory of Essequibo. This Sunday (3), the Venezuelan government promoted a referendum on the issue and claims that the country’s population would have accepted the territorial annexation of part of Guyana. The consultation is considered illegal by the Guyanese government and raises concerns about the possibility of war in South America.

The monitoring carried out by the PF will supply the government with intelligence reports and may support eventual decisions by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who asked for “common sense” from both countries last weekend. The PT member’s statement was the target of a series of criticisms, for equating the responsibilities of a country at risk of being attacked with those of an aggressor country.

Last week, the Brazilian Army announced an increase from 70 to 130 in the number of members of the Special Border Platoon of Pacaraima (RR) to reinforce patrolling on the border between Brazil and Venezuela. The government’s initiative aims to prevent Venezuela from using Brazilian territory to advance into Guyana.

Essequibo is a territory of 160 thousand km², which corresponds to 74% of Guyana and has been disputed between the countries for more than a century, despite being under Guyana’s control since the end of the 19th century. Both states use international documents to justify the right to land.

The country led by dictator Nicolás Maduro intends to appropriate part of Guyanese territory. The government of Guyana, which is located in the far north of South America, claims that the announcement is provocative and that any decision will have no international legal effect.