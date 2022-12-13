Last week’s data showed annual inflation in Turkey fell to 84.39 percent in November, from a peak of 85.51 percent in the previous month, unprecedented levels in nearly a quarter of a century.

Last month, Turkey’s central bank ended an unconventional easing cycle it carried out despite rising prices, cutting the interest rate to 9 percent from 19 percent in response to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s call for stimulus.

This permissive policy of the Turkish Central Bank led to a sharp decline in the lira, which lost more than 28 percent of its value this year, which also contributed to the jump in inflation affected by the increase in energy and food prices.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s economic plan prioritizes growth, employment, investment and exports, spurred on by a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts that sparked a currency crisis and inflationary spiral late last year.