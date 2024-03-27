Rise of the Ronin it obtained positive votes worldwide, but it is certainly not a masterpiece and something more could have been done. In a certain sense, director Fumihiko Yasuda of Team Ninja also thinks so, which he says he wants to make things that weren't possible with Rise of the Roninwhen working on the team's next project.

During an interview with VGC, Yosuke Hayashi pointed out that Rise of the Ronin, Team NINJA's first open-world game, was made to showcase a change of direction compared to what the studio is usually known for.

“So far we have created games based on ninjas and samurai. We wanted to create a game that had a sense of freedom and a rich story. For this title we chose the concept of Ronin [ndr, un ronin è un guerriero rimasto senza padrone, quindi più libero]. We wanted players to become a Ronin, explore an open world, and be able to influence the story. Of course, we laid the foundation with our action combat systems.”

“Rise of the Ronin was a great challenge for us, because it's something we hadn't done until now in terms of the level of freedom and story, while still maintaining the action gameplay. I believe we succeeded in realizing the concept and I hope that when players get their hands on the game, they will be able to experience it as we originally imagined it.”

“I believe that in the future our challenge is to start from this and maybe achieve the goals that we failed to achieve this timeand continue to build from there.”