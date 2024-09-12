The ranking is based on the four best performances in the last twelve months. As the association clarified, the results of Olympic qualifying competitions and the Olympic Games, where Gunn did not convince the jury, were not included in the ranking due to limited athlete quotas. In addition, “many athletes only have a single competition result that contributes to their ranking” because there are few ranking events between December 2023 and the Summer Games.
Gunn won the Oceania Continental Championship during this period, which earned her 1000 ranking points. Japanese B-Girl Riko also received 1000 points for her victory at the Gold World Series in Hong Kong in December 2023. However, the WDSF ranks Raygun’s competition as higher.
Gunn’s time at the top of the world rankings is likely to be short-lived. The World Series continues in Shanghai in October. Her points from the continental championship expire at the end of next month.
