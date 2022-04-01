Also Chiara Ferragni thanks the doctors and nurses of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, after I return home with her husband. Fedez he underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer and the influencer has always been by his side. Now they are happy to be home with Leone and Vittoria in seventh heaven. In the post on Instagram too many photos from the hospital.

It was tough but we’re home 💖.

Thus begins the post on Instagram by Chiara Ferragni, who then say thank you all the health personnel of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan who, as already underlined by Fedez in recent days, literally saved his life.

Thanks to all the doctors, nurses and staff of San Raffaele for always making us feel safe and at home, and for always giving us hope.

After Fedez’s words of thanks to doctors, nurses and health personnel, complete with photos together, for the care and closeness received, here are also those of his wife Chiara Ferragni.

Who then also has sweet words for her partner, who defined her as his rockwhich you can always count on.

Thanks to my wonderful husband for fighting so hard and being so brave for our family 🙏🏻

Chiara Ferragni thanks the doctors and also all those who have been close to the couple

But the influencer, mother of Leone and Vittoria, who moved dad Fedez and all Instagram users, with a long hug to her dad who she missed a lot, also wants to thank every single person, from the families of both to colleagues, passing through the followers, who supported the couple in this difficult moment.

