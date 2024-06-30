Housemarquethe PlayStation Studios team responsible for the recent Returnalis now developing a new game for PS5 about which nothing is known yet, but which at least seems to pertain to the genre in which the team seems most knowledgeable, i.e. action.
Some clues about the new project, although still extremely vague, can be found in the job ads published by the team, which has otherwise not officially revealed anything about what it has been developing since the release of Returnal, which occurred in 2021, the same year in which the team was acquired by Sony.
Two years later, the game also arrived on PC, where it was well received by users just as the first was praised by critics, although it did not achieve a particularly high amount of sales.
A big action game, apparently
Housemarque’s new game might though aim higheras the team describes it as a big, triple-A actioner.
The studio hasn’t expanded that much, so we can still expect production in line with the label’s typical style, but there could still be surprises on the production front as well.
In the announcements, the team is looking for senior game designers focused on Enemy and boss design for “our next big game”, we read, with the candidate needing to have experience and passion for action games, as well as some familiarity with the use of Unreal Engine.
This last detail suggests that the new Housemarque game could run on Unreal Engine 5, but awaiting further confirmation. The studio is one of the 11 teams out of the 15 at PlayStation Studios that have not yet announced the game they are working on, so there will also be space for them in Sony’s next presentations.
