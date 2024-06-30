Housemarquethe PlayStation Studios team responsible for the recent Returnalis now developing a new game for PS5 about which nothing is known yet, but which at least seems to pertain to the genre in which the team seems most knowledgeable, i.e. action.

Some clues about the new project, although still extremely vague, can be found in the job ads published by the team, which has otherwise not officially revealed anything about what it has been developing since the release of Returnal, which occurred in 2021, the same year in which the team was acquired by Sony.

Two years later, the game also arrived on PC, where it was well received by users just as the first was praised by critics, although it did not achieve a particularly high amount of sales.